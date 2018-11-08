Wolverine World Wide (WWW) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 615,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,264. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $39.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.25 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,856,433.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,871.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,036 over the last 90 days. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

