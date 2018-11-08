Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) fell 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.89. 1,768,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 671,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $558.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $750,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $37,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,036. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $224,000. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $233,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

