Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock updated its FY19 guidance to $4.40-$4.70 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.04. 621,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,464. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 9,135 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $731,622.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,865 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $859,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,348.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $2,377,942 over the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wood & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

