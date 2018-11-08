Workday (WDAY) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) were up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.18 and last traded at $144.24. Approximately 2,947,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,804,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Workday to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.26.

Get Workday alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.38 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $985,221.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $10,849,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,782 shares of company stock valued at $68,244,014. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,598,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/workday-wday-trading-up-6-9.html.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.