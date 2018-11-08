Workhorse Group (WKHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 403.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,564.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.
WKHS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 143,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,389. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.12.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 409.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,165.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 51,904 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on WKHS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
