Workhorse Group (WKHS) vs. Rev Group (REVG) Financial Survey

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rev Group has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rev Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Workhorse Group does not pay a dividend. Rev Group pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Workhorse Group and Rev Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rev Group 0 7 2 0 2.22

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 474.57%. Rev Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.97%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Rev Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and Rev Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $10.85 million 4.21 -$41.21 million ($1.09) -0.75 Rev Group $2.27 billion 0.33 $31.37 million $0.94 12.55

Rev Group has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rev Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Workhorse Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Rev Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Rev Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -403.52% -1,564.64% -234.42% Rev Group 2.40% 13.12% 5.65%

Summary

Rev Group beats Workhorse Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

