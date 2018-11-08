Workiva (WK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.10-0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $62.4-62.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.87 million.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. 6,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,011. Workiva has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva to $39.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Workiva from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Workiva from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

