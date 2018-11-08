World Wrestling Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 17,352 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,308% compared to the average volume of 1,232 call options.

In other news, insider George A. Barrios sold 90,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $7,315,558.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,070,644.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Kowal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $198,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,404 shares of company stock worth $19,911,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $75.28 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cannonball Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

