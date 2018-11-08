Worldpay (WP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1027-1055 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Worldpay from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on Worldpay from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Worldpay in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.59.

Shares of WP opened at $94.06 on Thursday. Worldpay has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worldpay will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $7,557,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $2,915,963.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,232 shares of company stock valued at $24,772,828. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

