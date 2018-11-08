Wpp Plc (WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261 ($16.48).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,038 ($13.56) price target on WPP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.77) price target (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.29)) on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Mark Read acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £114,500 ($149,614.53).

WPP stock traded down GBX 16.80 ($0.22) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 873.40 ($11.41). 3,065,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,774 ($23.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

