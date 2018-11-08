Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Announces Earnings Results

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Wright Medical Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wright Medical Group updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.08–0.03 EPS and its FY18 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.03) EPS.

NASDAQ WMGI traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $30.03. 256,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,783. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -136.32 and a beta of 1.06. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In other news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $32,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cooke sold 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $377,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,317 shares of company stock worth $455,100 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 110.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 119,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,851,000 after buying an additional 61,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 182.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 95,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

