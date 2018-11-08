Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 7,000 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRX. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $333,013,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $130,351,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $95,312,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $67,438,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $42,390,000. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.01 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $276,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $1,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

