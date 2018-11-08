Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $150,000 Stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 41.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,872,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,195,000 after buying an additional 1,741,425 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,681,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,111,000 after buying an additional 1,671,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,783,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,497,000 after buying an additional 701,047 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 56.0% during the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,497,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 537,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 174.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,029 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 471,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $271.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.02. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

