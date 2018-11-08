Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,074.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XEL shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

