Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,573. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 20.83 and a current ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $192.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies.

