Xperi (XPER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPER. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. National Securities started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ XPER traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.62. 6,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,969. The firm has a market cap of $676.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.67. Xperi has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

