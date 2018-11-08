XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Sunday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $70.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 15,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.