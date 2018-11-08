XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $87.97 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $70.32 and a 12-month high of $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 90,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.