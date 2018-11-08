XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.70% of XPO Logistics worth $246,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 213.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $70.32 and a one year high of $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.56.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

