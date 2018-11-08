YY Inc (YY) Stake Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in YY were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in YY by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in YY by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in YY by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in YY by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in YY by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. CLSA set a $125.00 price target on shares of YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

NASDAQ YY opened at $70.22 on Thursday. YY Inc has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. YY had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YY Inc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

