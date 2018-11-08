Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. Howard Hughes reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$141.27” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,009. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $104.83 and a one year high of $142.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 13,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $1,711,856.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 91,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,479,411 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 339.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

