Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Hovde Group set a $34.00 price target on United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,801. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after buying an additional 944,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,110,000 after buying an additional 823,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,258,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after buying an additional 492,017 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,458,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,401,000 after buying an additional 394,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 601,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after buying an additional 310,954 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

