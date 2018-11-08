Zacks: Analysts Expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. American Renal Associates posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Renal Associates.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.70 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 19.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

NYSE:ARA opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARA. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 1,867.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Renal Associates (ARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.