Zacks: Analysts Expect Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce sales of $12.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.79 million and the highest is $12.40 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $9.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $48.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.68 million to $48.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.06 million, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $51.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Capitala Finance in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 606.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,607,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,919 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 501.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

CPTA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.12. 112,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,765. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 18.16. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.