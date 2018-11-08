Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $818,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,139.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $189,298.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.20. 578,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,099. Donaldson has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

