Zacks: Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $543.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $556.20 million and the lowest is $517.40 million. Generac reported sales of $488.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Generac had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $559.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.98.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $493,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at $897,125.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,150 shares of company stock worth $6,313,548 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,255.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Generac has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

