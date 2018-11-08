Zacks: Analysts Expect II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. II-VI had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on IIVI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

IIVI stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other II-VI news, VP David G. Wagner sold 33,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,587,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,459.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,820. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,905,000 after buying an additional 739,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,063,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,050,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,039,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of II-VI by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 959,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

