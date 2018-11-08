Zacks: Analysts Expect Whirlpool Co. (WHR) to Announce $4.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.11. Whirlpool reported earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $14.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.51 to $14.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $16.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.28. 698,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,447. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,368,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.