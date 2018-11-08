Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pluralsight Inc (PS) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pluralsight.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million.

PS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Pluralsight from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pluralsight to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. 925,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,289. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 10,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.