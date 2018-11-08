Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc (TRMB) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Trimble posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other Trimble news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 3,151 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $135,556.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $29,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,216.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,255 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,168. Trimble has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.