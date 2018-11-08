Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $108.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. 3,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,800. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Townsend sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Wagner sold 64,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $1,165,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,255 shares of company stock worth $3,175,366 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

