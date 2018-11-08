Zacks: Brokerages Set $16.75 Price Target for BankFinancial Co. (BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $16.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BankFinancial an industry rank of 113 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BankFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a report on Monday, August 6th.

BankFinancial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 32,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. BankFinancial has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Research analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,517,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 558,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

