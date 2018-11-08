Zacks: Cesca Therapeutics Inc (KOOL) Given $1.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cesca Therapeutics an industry rank of 92 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

KOOL remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Monday. 36,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.68. Cesca Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 322.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cesca Therapeutics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cesca Therapeutics

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

