Zacks: DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DarioHealth an industry rank of 92 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,776. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 353.28% and a negative return on equity of 443.39%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

