Zacks: Eventbrite Inc (EB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.48) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eventbrite an industry rank of 54 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EB traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. 318,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,200. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

