Zacks: First Financial Corp (THFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 173 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THFF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.93. First Financial has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 23.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in First Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in First Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.