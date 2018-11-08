Zacks: First Financial Corp (THFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 173 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THFF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.
Shares of THFF stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.93. First Financial has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $53.05.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 23.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in First Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in First Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.
Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.