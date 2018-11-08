Zacks: HopFed Bancorp, Inc (HFBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned HopFed Bancorp an industry rank of 113 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HFBC shares. ValuEngine raised HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HopFed Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HopFed Bancorp stock. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. HopFed Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 1.38% of HopFed Bancorp worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HopFed Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HopFed Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Analysts expect that HopFed Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. HopFed Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

