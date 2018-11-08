Zacks Investment Management Increases Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Visa by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $144.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $106.60 and a 1 year high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

