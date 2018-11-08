Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

CDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,175. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $358.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 90.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 63,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 112.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

