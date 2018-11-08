Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Consol Energy (CEIX) to Hold

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consol Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 53,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 201,649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

