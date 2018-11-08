Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spark Energy (SPKE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a hold rating on shares of Spark Energy in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.58.

NASDAQ SPKE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,173. Spark Energy has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of -1.48.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $258.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.08%.

In other news, VP Gil Melman sold 15,862 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $138,792.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 123,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,012.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 180,098 shares of company stock worth $1,472,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 175.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 365,786 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $812,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 19.4% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Energy (SPKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.