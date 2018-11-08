Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) to Hold

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for animals. The Company is developing compounds for the pet health market, including a non-COXIB analgesic for treating pain, an appetite-stimulating molecule for inappetence and licensed non-opioid local anesthetic for treating post-operative pain. It operates in the United States and Europe. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas. “

PETX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aratana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

PETX opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.95. Aratana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ernst Heinen sold 10,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $53,415.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,640.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $67,466.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,205 shares of company stock valued at $604,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 747,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

