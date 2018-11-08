Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) to “Strong-Buy”

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Shares of NYSE HBB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $328.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 3,850 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,986.80, for a total value of $184,749,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 168.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 71,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 693.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 77,092 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

