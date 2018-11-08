Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SendGrid (SEND) to “Hold”

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SendGrid, Inc. provides digital communication platform which enable businesses to engage with their customers via email reliably, effectively and at scale. SendGrid, Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. First Analysis downgraded shares of SendGrid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SendGrid from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SendGrid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE SEND opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. SendGrid has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -244.47.

In related news, insider Stephen M. Sloan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $487,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tognetti sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $138,585.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,957 over the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SendGrid by 87.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,373,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SendGrid by 1,827.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SendGrid by 33.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 325,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SendGrid by 172.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 606,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in SendGrid in the second quarter worth $15,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

