Zacks: ORIX Co. (IX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 186 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

IX stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,468. ORIX has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 1.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

