Zagg (ZAGG) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.96 million.Zagg also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

ZAGG stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,660. Zagg has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.13 million. Zagg had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zagg will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ZAGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zagg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zagg from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,334.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

