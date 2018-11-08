Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €40.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.11 ($47.81).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €31.97 ($37.17) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.