Zayo Group (ZAYO) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

ZAYO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Zayo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zayo Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Zayo Group stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Zayo Group has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.21 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $82,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $588,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $9,999,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,746,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,250 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,335. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

