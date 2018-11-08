Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC to $192.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.33.

ZBRA stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.82. 495,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.55. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $184.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $4,065,045.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,244,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $841,830.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,967.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,835 shares of company stock worth $8,892,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 29.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2,416.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 217,445 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

