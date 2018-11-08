Zetacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $265,705.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $265,705.00 and $32,547.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.85 or 0.08962101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00056953 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00727713 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005884 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 168,851,329 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.